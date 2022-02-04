Gnosis (GNO) Reaches Market Cap of $595.64 Million

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Gnosis coin can now be bought for approximately $319.37 or 0.00786089 BTC on popular exchanges. Gnosis has a market cap of $595.64 million and approximately $9.54 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gnosis has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00042099 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00110952 BTC.

Gnosis Coin Profile

Gnosis (GNO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,865,027 coins. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

