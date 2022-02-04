Brokerages Set James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Price Target at $37.25

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

James River Group stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,561. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.05 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that James River Group will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.16 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in James River Group by 257.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in James River Group by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $632,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

