$223.01 Million in Sales Expected for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will announce $223.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $222.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $223.62 million. Cognex posted sales of $223.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.23. 27,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,293. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.85. Cognex has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $101.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Cognex by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Cognex by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Featured Article: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognex (CGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.