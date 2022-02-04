Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FB. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $349.86.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $237.76 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $324.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.00. The company has a market cap of $661.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total transaction of $26,367,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,894 shares of company stock valued at $34,769,399. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

