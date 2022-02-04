FourThought Financial LLC Buys 769 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,179 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $177,775,000 after purchasing an additional 50,740 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 275.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $5.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,059,367. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.00. The stock has a market cap of $646.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.53.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total transaction of $39,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,894 shares of company stock valued at $34,769,399 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

