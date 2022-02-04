Finminity Hits Market Cap of $162,021.52 (FMT)

Finminity (CURRENCY:FMT) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last seven days, Finminity has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Finminity coin can now be purchased for $0.0882 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Finminity has a total market capitalization of $162,021.52 and $609.00 worth of Finminity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00049599 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.72 or 0.07275031 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00053362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,640.01 or 1.00028957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00052451 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006658 BTC.

Finminity’s total supply is 9,302,524 coins and its circulating supply is 1,837,542 coins. Finminity’s official Twitter account is @finminity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Finminity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Finminity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Finminity using one of the exchanges listed above.

