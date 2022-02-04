Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.75.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $195,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $596,876.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,881 shares of company stock valued at $832,727 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Vericel by 409.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 20,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 16,264 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 42.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,754,000 after purchasing an additional 308,948 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vericel during the second quarter worth about $1,083,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Vericel by 38.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 446,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,789,000 after purchasing an additional 124,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Vericel by 9.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCEL stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $34.08. The company had a trading volume of 15,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,764. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,333.00 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31. Vericel has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.07 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vericel will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

