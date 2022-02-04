Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Receives GBX 335.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 335.43 ($4.51).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 295 ($3.97) to GBX 307 ($4.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 344 ($4.62) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.44) to GBX 325 ($4.37) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of DLG stock traded down GBX 2.53 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 305.57 ($4.11). The company had a trading volume of 1,547,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 286.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 291.49. The company has a market capitalization of £4.07 billion and a PE ratio of 11.72. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 260.80 ($3.51) and a one year high of GBX 330.50 ($4.44).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

