Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.39 EPS

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:RGA traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $111.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,972. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.69. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.
In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.
RGA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.80.
Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile
Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.
