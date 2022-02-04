Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.39 EPS

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RGA traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $111.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,972. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.69. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.80.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

