Insider Buying: BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Portfolio Manager Purchases 16,750 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Portfolio Manager Tony Kim bought 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.45 per share, with a total value of $778,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:BST traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,887. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.89. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $62.16.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.
