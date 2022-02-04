Insider Buying: BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Portfolio Manager Purchases 16,750 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Portfolio Manager Tony Kim bought 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.45 per share, with a total value of $778,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:BST traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,887. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.89. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $62.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BST. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,917,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,993,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 420,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,937,000 after buying an additional 222,681 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,711,000 after buying an additional 82,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 341,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,800,000 after buying an additional 70,245 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

