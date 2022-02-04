BCE (NYSE:BCE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

BCE traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.30. 60,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,380. BCE has a one year low of $42.75 and a one year high of $53.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 104.63%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCE. CIBC boosted their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Desjardins upped their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

