Profund Advisors LLC Buys 9,373 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,727 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 2.2% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $65,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $941.56.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $12.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $904.09. The company had a trading volume of 641,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,960,049. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,016.55 and its 200-day moving average is $897.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $907.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total transaction of $23,089,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total transaction of $3,267,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,184,222 shares of company stock worth $4,366,338,847. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

