Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,922,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171,197 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $187,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,744 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $339,405,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 99.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,549 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 31.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,650,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,940 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 45.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,802,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,761,053. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $70.77 and a twelve month high of $106.47. The stock has a market cap of $185.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $1,888,539.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,299 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,327 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

