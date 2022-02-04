Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.44.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.
In related news, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Mondelez International stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,213,447. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $94.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.05%.
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.
Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.