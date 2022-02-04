Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.44.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 87,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 21,345 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $991,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 82,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,213,447. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $94.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.05%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

