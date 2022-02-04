The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.27. Williams Companies also posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 851.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,271,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612,360 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $132,068,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,944,110,000 after buying an additional 4,796,431 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 674.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,421,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,169,000 after buying an additional 4,721,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $97,830,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,709,265. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.83. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $30.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

