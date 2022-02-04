Brokerages Expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Progenity’s earnings. Progenity posted earnings of ($1.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Progenity will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.95) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Progenity.

Get Progenity alerts:

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on PROG. Stephens cut shares of Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progenity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Progenity in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

Shares of Progenity stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.52. 255,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,876,532. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13. Progenity has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $6.68. The company has a market cap of $248.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Progenity during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Progenity during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Progenity during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Progenity during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Progenity during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

Recommended Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progenity (PROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.