Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,144 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,884 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 0.7% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in CVS Health by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after buying an additional 8,235,096 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in CVS Health by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $946,446,000 after buying an additional 2,975,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,455,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.94. 91,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,971,058. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $68.02 and a 52-week high of $110.15. The firm has a market cap of $142.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,299,855. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

