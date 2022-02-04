Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 643 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.5% of Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 56.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.5% in the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 7,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 50,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 33,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 89.3% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,731,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,859,000 after purchasing an additional 816,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,400 shares of company stock worth $1,771,158 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.17. 856,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,623,928. The firm has a market cap of $343.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.32, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.63 and a 200 day moving average of $61.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $81.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.