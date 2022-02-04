Gs Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,667 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,209,000 after acquiring an additional 318,872 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,586,000. Corsicana & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,622,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.97. 21,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,410,739. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.66. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.33 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

