Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 2.3% of Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $88,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $289.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.57. The company has a market cap of $206.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.74%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,869 shares of company stock valued at $27,808,950 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

