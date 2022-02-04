Holderness Investments Co. Sells 705 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Holderness Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.37 billion, a PE ratio of -26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.00%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

