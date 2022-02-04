Next Century Growth Investors LLC Lowers Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. Cowen began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $200.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.98 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

