Krane Funds Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,166,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $441,394,000 after purchasing an additional 617,077 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,135,669,000 after purchasing an additional 446,165 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,654,562,000 after purchasing an additional 360,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,965,680,000 after purchasing an additional 330,694 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,353,000 after purchasing an additional 306,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $389.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $358.10 and a 200-day moving average of $355.19. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $106.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

