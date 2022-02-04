Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share.

PRU stock traded up $5.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.49. 100,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,500. The company has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $79.32 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Several brokerages have commented on PRU. Evercore ISI downgraded Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Prudential Financial stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.