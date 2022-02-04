Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Receives $50.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.17.

B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st.

B traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $44.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,700. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64.

In related news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $1,107,381.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 8.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Barnes Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth $618,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Barnes Group by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

