Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.64. Eaton also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.30-7.70 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.06.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton stock traded down $5.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.75. The company had a trading volume of 66,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,999. Eaton has a 12-month low of $118.60 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,492 shares of company stock worth $9,646,878. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.