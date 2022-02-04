BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Receives $14.74 Average Price Target from Analysts

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.74.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,325,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $2,261,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.63. 13,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,129. BP Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.10.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 129.02% and a return on equity of 59.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. This is a boost from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.29%.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

