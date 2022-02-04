InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,260 ($70.72).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IHG shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($72.60) to GBX 5,700 ($76.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($76.63) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($76.63) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of IHG stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) on Friday, hitting GBX 4,844 ($65.13). The stock had a trading volume of 437,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,316. The stock has a market cap of £8.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,046.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,745.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,768.56. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,314 ($58.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,568 ($74.86).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

