Pacific Sun Financial Corp Invests $679,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,016 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.15. 272,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,950,220. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

