Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Gap Up to $36.60

Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.60, but opened at $38.39. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $38.39, with a volume of 1 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 810,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after buying an additional 24,522 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 158,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 60,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 16,139 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 626.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 55,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 48,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

