News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

News stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 285,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,686. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in News stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,166,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of News worth $30,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

