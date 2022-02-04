Zacks: Brokerages Expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to post $1.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Masimo reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Masimo.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $150,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,661 shares of company stock worth $25,555,795. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Masimo by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Masimo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Masimo stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $222.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,411. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 0.85. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $198.24 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.38.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

