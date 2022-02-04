Opacity Trading Down 6% This Week (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Opacity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $18.74 million and approximately $497,089.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Opacity

Opacity (CRYPTO:OPCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

