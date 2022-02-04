Monolith One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,400.00 (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Monolith has a market cap of $6.03 million and approximately $4,400.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Monolith

Monolith is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,459,551 coins. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

