Analysts Expect Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) to Post $0.44 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.55. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Frontier Communications Parent.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 71.86% and a negative return on equity of 1,719.60%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

NASDAQ:FYBR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.98. 25,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,091. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, Chairman John G. Stratton acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter worth $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter worth $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $109,000. Saltoro Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 40,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.