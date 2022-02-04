Benchmark Increases World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target to $71.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WWE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.30.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Shares of WWE traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.39. 47,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,104. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.38. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average is $52.38.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $161,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,472,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,256,000 after buying an additional 555,079 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $20,031,583,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter worth $25,928,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 4,656.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 410,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,753,000 after purchasing an additional 401,691 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.