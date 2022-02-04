Benchmark Increases World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target to $71.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.52% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WWE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.30.
Shares of WWE traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.39. 47,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,104. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.38. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average is $52.38.
In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $161,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,472,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,256,000 after buying an additional 555,079 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $20,031,583,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter worth $25,928,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 4,656.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 410,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,753,000 after purchasing an additional 401,691 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About World Wrestling Entertainment
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.
