Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,832 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 2.3% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and have sold 101,448 shares worth $8,870,498. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.65. 203,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,967,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.