Financial Advisors LLC Buys 178 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON stock traded down $3.22 on Friday, hitting $188.52. 74,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,631,314. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.91. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $191.58 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $129.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.14.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

