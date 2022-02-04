Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.1% of Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.21.

NASDAQ HON opened at $191.75 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $191.58 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.91.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.