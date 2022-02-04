Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.31.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $140.73 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $141.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,520 shares of company stock worth $53,760,372 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.