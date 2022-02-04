Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 426,520 shares of company stock worth $53,760,372. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.56.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $140.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $248.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $141.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

