Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.6% of Holderness Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.89.

Shares of PFE opened at $53.15 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.82. The firm has a market cap of $298.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

