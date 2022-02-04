Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40,467 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 273.8% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Chevron by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,190,395,000 after acquiring an additional 537,762 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $4,486,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total transaction of $1,972,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 405,282 shares of company stock worth $50,573,993. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.04.

CVX traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.33. 262,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,667,728. The stock has a market cap of $260.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.64.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.