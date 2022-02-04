Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Down 4.6%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s share price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $99.20 and last traded at $99.80. 65,498 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,862,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.63.

NVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Liberum Capital downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

The firm has a market cap of $234.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,695.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

