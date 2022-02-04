PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $284.26

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 284.26 ($3.82) and traded as low as GBX 260 ($3.50). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 261 ($3.51), with a volume of 115,386 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on PureTech Health from GBX 560 ($7.53) to GBX 580 ($7.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 283.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 320.59. The company has a market capitalization of £749.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34.

In other news, insider Bharatt Chowrira bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of £51,000 ($68,566.82).

PureTech Health Company Profile (LON:PRTC)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

