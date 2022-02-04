Vicarious Surgical Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RBOT)

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 15,292 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 640% compared to the average volume of 2,066 call options.

NYSE:RBOT traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $6.45. 9,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,370. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 61.49, a current ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Vicarious Surgical has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $15.79.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $56,523.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $45,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,215 shares of company stock worth $126,740.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VK Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,386,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth about $33,472,000. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $2,579,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth about $1,496,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth about $1,083,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vicarious Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.