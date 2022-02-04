Helmerich & Payne Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 17,703 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,243% compared to the typical volume of 1,318 call options.

Several research analysts have commented on HP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

NYSE:HP traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.49. 84,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.92. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.02.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -34.84%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.4% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

