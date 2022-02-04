Brokerages Anticipate Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to Announce $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equity LifeStyle Properties’ earnings. Equity LifeStyle Properties reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.97 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELS. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.15. The stock had a trading volume of 18,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.65, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.93. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

