Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 31.78%.

Shares of NYSE LPG traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.34. 6,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,513. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60. Dorian LPG has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 22.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 30.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,161 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 33.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 83,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

