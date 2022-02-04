Pacific Sun Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 14,562 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,366.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 469,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,528,000 after purchasing an additional 437,536 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,710.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 365,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,827,000 after buying an additional 360,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after buying an additional 327,105 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,686,000 after buying an additional 300,112 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,462,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,775,000 after buying an additional 252,618 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,901. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.07 and a 200-day moving average of $108.39. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $92.93 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

